Polish, Lithuanian officials reminisce about May 3 Constitution

On Tuesday Polish President, Andrzej Duda paid tribute to Poland’s May 3 Constitution, one of the most progressive supreme laws in Europe at the time. It was Europe’s first document of its kind, predating the famous French Constitution and following four years after the American version.

The constitution was passed on May 3, 1791, by the Great Sejm (grand parliament) of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth. It regulated relations between state institutions, introduced Montesquieu’s separation of power, and gave rights and obligations to the country’s citizens.

🇵🇱On 3 May 1791, Poland adopted the first constitution in Europe and the second in the world (after the American Constitution). Each year #OTD we celebrate the National Day of the 3 May Constitution. pic.twitter.com/4QLaskj6S7

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) May 3, 2022

“It is an anniversary of an attempt to save the Republic of Poland, which was made against all odds by people who were steadfast patriots,” Andrzej Duda said at an official ceremony held at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

In turn, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media that “the systemic document proved to be unacceptable for our anti-democratic neighbours, our future partitioning powers: Prussia, Russia and Austria.”

“Moreover, the Polish Constitution was even more far-reaching than the one from the other side of the (Atlantic) ocean, since it ruled out slavery,” he added.

Lithuanian president highlights Constitution’s role

Gitanas Nausėda, the Lithuanian president, said at the Lithuanian Constitutional Tribunal on Tuesday: “The May 3 Constitution is a special document which, as the second in the world and the first in Europe, established the division of power, outlined the rules of modern law-making and was perhaps a forerunner of the processes that were just starting in Europe.”

He also tweeted that “its (the constitution’s) motto – For Our Freedom and Yours – inspired generations in the struggle for freedom & independence. It remains relevant now when Ukraine is withstanding Russian war.”

Today 🇱🇹 & 🇵🇱 mark the anniversary of 3 May Constitution.

Its motto – For Our Freedom and Yours – inspired generations in struggle for freedom& independence. It remains relevant now when Ukraine is withstanding Russian war.

Už mūsų ir jūsų laisvę!🇱🇹

Za wolność naszą i waszą!🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/n1SMhiG5zR

— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) May 3, 2022