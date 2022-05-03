Polish president marks May 3 Constitution Day

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, on Tuesday, paid tribute to Poland’s Constitution of 3 May 1791, one of the most progressive supreme laws in Europe at the time.

The constitution was passed on May 3, 1791, by the Great Sejm (grand parliament) of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth and was Europe’s first document of its kind, predating the famous French Constitution and following the American one by only four years.

“It is an anniversary of an attempt to save the Republic of Poland, which was made against all odds by people who were steadfast patriots,” Duda said at an official ceremony held at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

The constitution, however, was short lived as, only one year later, Austria, Prussia and Russia annexed parts of Polish territories in what has been called the first partition of the country. The two subsequent partitions, carried out in 1793 and 1795, removed Poland from the map of Europe for more than a century.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, wrote on Facebook that “the systemic document proved to be unacceptable for our anti-democratic neighbours, our future partitioning powers: Prussia, Russia and Austria.”

“Moreover, the Polish Constitution was even more far-reaching than the one from the other side of the (Atlantic) ocean, since it ruled out slavery,” Morawiecki added.

Gitanas Nauseda, the Lithuanian president, said at the Lithuanian Constitutional Tribunal on Tuesday: “The May 3 Constitution is a special document which, as the second in the world and the first in Europe, established the division of power, outlined the rules of modern law-making and was perhaps a forerunner of the processes that were just starting in Europe.”

“We have a number of reasons to be proud and we’re marking this day together with the Republic of Poland,” Nauseda said.

Among its provisions, the new constitution introduced a hereditary constitutional monarchy (in place of the free election of kings), religious tolerance and the division of power into the legislative, executive and judicial branches.