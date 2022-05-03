Articles about May 3 Constitution to appear in media worldwide

Around May 3, articles from the next edition of the “We Are Telling the World about Poland” project will appear in the media of over 60 countries around the world. The authors of the articles are, among others, President Andrzej Duda, head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) Karol Nawrocki and the head of National Bank of Poland (NBP) Adam Glapiński.

Tuesday marks Poland’s May 3 Constitution anniversary

see more

On May 3, 1791, Poland adopted its first constitution, the first country in Europe to do so and the second in the world. It regulated relations between state institutions, introducing Montesquieu’s separation of power, and gave rights and obligations for the country’s citizens.

Europe should ‘remain open’

“Almost one year ago, as Poland marked the 230th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of May 3, Warsaw was visited by the presidents of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Besides neighbourly bonds, our countries share common values, culture, history and present-day challenges. These links are symbolised by the world’s second constitution whose aim was to transform Polish nobles’ democracy into a more efficient constitutional monarchy,” President Duda wrote.

“Unfortunately, it came too late. Three absolutist powers – Russia, Prussia and Austria – joined forces to destroy the unique political and civilisational project of the multiethnic and multi-faith First Republic. Most ancestors of today’s citizens of Central and Eastern European countries became the tsar’s subjects. They were forced to contribute to the expansion of the Russian Empire with their blood, property and work,” he added.

“Mindful of this historical lesson… as well as the de facto occupation of part of Ukraine by Russian Federation troops since 2014, we, the presidents of the region’s countries, signed a solemn declaration. We made it clear that uniting Europe should remain open to all countries and nations that share its values,” the President stressed.

Freedom and sovereignty ‘are not set in stone’



“Although Poland vanished from the map of Europe in 1795, the memory of the Constitution of 3 May persisted. During its many years under foreign occupation… any formal anniversary celebration of this charter was out of the question. However, as soon as the country regained its sovereignty, the 3rd of May became a national holiday,” Karol Nawrocki, the head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), wrote.

“Freedom and sovereignty are not set in stone – we have to be ready to fight for them each and every day. The short life of the Constitution of the 3rd of May painfully proved this fact. It is also true today, when Ukraine is standing up to defend itself against the Russian invasion,” he pointed out.

The importance of macroeconomic stability during crises



Adam Glapiński, the head of NBP, in his article drew attention to the importance of macroeconomic stability during crises.

“During the first days of the war, a lot of Poles who were watching developments close to Poland’s eastern border shared concerns about the uncertainty of tomorrow, a sentiment that was later reflected in a strong and abrupt rise in demand for cash,” he noted.

“Fortunately, the central bank was well prepared for such a contingency thanks to the adopted National Strategy for Cash Circulation Security. Consequently, NBP held sufficient holdings, which allowed it to fully meet customers’ demand for cash. All banks’ orders were processed without value limits, in the full denomination structure and throughout the country, which helped contain the panic quickly,” the official pointed out.

“NBP’s ample reserves also allowed it to provide the National Bank of Ukraine with a USD/UAH currency swap line in the amount of up to USD 1 bn. Availability of these funds will reduce the risk of a further political and economic destabilisation of Ukraine, averting a potential threat to Poland’s financial stability,” he stressed.

Read those and many other articles here.