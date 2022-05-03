Muslims celebrate as Eid al-Fitr concludes Ramadan

Muslim worshippers around the world gathered to pray and celebrate the start of Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims follow a lunar calendar and differences in the sighting of the moon can lead to communities marking the occasion on different days.

“Lunar months last either 29 or 30 days so Muslims usually have to wait until after sunset on the 29th day to verify its date. On the 29th night of the month, local moon sighters will scan the horizon for the crescent Moon,” Al Jazeera reported.

If the moon is not seen, Muslims will fast one more day to complete a 30-day month. When the sighting is verified, Eid is declared by all broadcasting stations in Muslim countries and communities and by mosques.

Different celebration times

This year, Afghanistan, Niger, and Mali marked Eid al-Fitr on Sunday. Dozens of Muslim countries, including Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Syria, and Egypt, announced the start of the celebrations on Monday.

The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1443 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently:

Monday, 2nd May 2022 will be the day of Eid Al Fitr

The month of Ramadan 1443 will complete 30 days tomorrow

— Haramain Sharifain, April 30, 2022

Iran, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, as well as Iraq, celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday.

First Eid al-Fitr under Taliban rule in 20 years

Despite ongoing war and lack of security in the country over the past 20 years, Afghan people nevertheless celebrated Eid al-Fitr.

However, for millions of Afghans, it was yet another day of struggle to put food on the table. More than 24.4 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance to survive, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.





HAPPENING NOW!

We are coming together with donors and partners to scale up essential humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan

— UN Humanitarian, March 31, 2022