Pope ready to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.

Francis, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, reported that about three weeks into the conflict, he asked the Vatican’s top diplomat to send a message to Putin.

“I was willing to go to Moscow. Certainly, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow an opening. We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting,” he said.

⚡Pope says he is ready to go to Moscow to meet with Putin to resolve situation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/nBKgVXmI47

Francis, 85, had not specifically mentioned Russia or Vladimir Putin publicly since the start of the conflict on February 24, but has left little doubt which side he has criticised, using terms such as unjustified aggression and invasion and lamenting atrocities against civilians.

However, in the Tuesday interview, he made a surprising remark that a possible reason for the Russian assault on Ukraine and Putin’s attitude may have been “NATO barking at Russia’s door.”

Asked about a trip to Kyiv, which Francis said was a possibility last month, the pope has now stated that he would not go there for now.

“First, I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet [Vladimir] Putin,” he said.

The war in Ukraine has strained relations between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church, and caused a split among Orthodox Christians around the world.