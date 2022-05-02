Help Without Borders: 2.05

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

TVP World’s correspondent Owidiusz Nicieja reported from the village of Andriivka, Kyiv region, which had been occupied by Russian soldiers since February 24. “It’s difficult to find a house in this village that has not been completely destroyed,” he said. The humanitarian aid from various countries arrives in Adriivka regularly, but the village has no electricity, gas or heating.

The Ukrainian journalist Karina Sinaevska visited the TVP World’s studio for the second time to talk about how she had fled from Ukraine with her two young children two months earlier. While queuing for 38 hours at the border, she received help from numerous people who approached her car offering food, water and other necessities. She also spoke about her husband, who chose to remain in Ukraine: “It was the hardest part of my journey – to leave him at the border. It was his choice, because he’s a soldier. He told me that would be the right thing to do.” Asked about the needs of refugees with whom she is currently working in Poland, Sinaevska stressed the importance of psychological support.

TVP World’s correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz reported from Zaporizhzhia, where the first refugees evacuated from Mariupol’s Azovstal plant have arrived on Monday. She spoke with Henryk Staszewski, volunteer for the Polish Red Cross, who delivers supplies secured with the assistance of the Catholic Church to Ukraine and transports mothers and children from the warzone to safe locations. Asked about the most needed items, he replied: “Food, chemicals, painkillers, anti-inflammatory drugs, diapers, tissues – practically everything.” Staszewski, who has saved a hundred people, cooperates with the Ukrainian army to ensure their safety.

TVP World also spoke with Volodymyr Mykhalyshyn, a volunteer from Lviv, who is coordinating the work of a supply centre aiding Ukrainian refugees. Asked about the most needed items, he listed medicine and ready meals, stressing that there are three different types of food supplies: those meant for children, ready meals for the military and food for civilians who can prepare their meals in their kitchens. If you are interested in supporting this initiative you will find more information in the video above.