Talking Europe 2.05: Meaning of May Day, Putin vs Zelenskyy’s leadership

In this episode of Talking Europe Ashim Kumar and David Kennedy talked about recent topics, the slightly different meaning of May Day in Western and Central parts of Europe as well as the archetypal representation of masculinity by two very different leaders.

Meaning of May Day

In the communist bloc, May Day was an official holiday with masses of workers, and school children marching the streets and cheering the authorities. On the other hand, most people in communist countries were forced to take part in the marches.

Ashim pointed out that currently many people associate May Day with the Soviet Union and the communist bloc, while the origins of the celebrations go way back further.

Professor Grzegorz Górski of Jagiellonian College, who was a guest of Talking Europe, explained that at first May Day was celebrated as a way of remembering the workers’ protests in Chicago at the end of the 19th century. The idea of celebrations spread quickly into Europe and in the beginning, it was a protest of workers who asked for more dignity. After communists took power in Russia, May Day became a manifestation of the Soviet’s will to subordinate other countries to their ideology. Today, the celebrations often become an opportunity to promote extreme ideologies not related to workers’ rights.

David said that May Day is no longer associated with the struggle for workers’ rights and the struggle itself seems obsolete in the modern world. He gave an example of large tech companies which do not allow trade unions and do not face any opposition from left-wing ideologists. He also pointed out that the Communists made a mockery of May Day by actually taking most of the rights from workers.

Zelenskyy’s vs. Putin’s leadership

The hosts discussed the differences between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zeleskyy in terms of archetypal masculinity types both leaders represent. Zelenskyy is perceived as the people’s president who takes care of his family and nation and is a trustworthy, yet confident, person who represents the aspirations and ambitions of all Ukrainians.

The second guest of the programme, Joanna Siekiera, the military NATO legal advisor, said that the Ukrainian president often appeals to positive family emotions as a provider and carer. On the other hand, Putin is very secretive about his private life and presents a “macho” form of masculinity. This is transferred into relations in the Russian Army as superiors often humiliate soldiers, who in turn are oppressive towards Ukrainians.

Ashim analysed Putin’s aggressive stance as a sign of deeply hidden insecurity which has to be covered by hostility against others. David pointed out Putin is perceived as an oppressor who cannot be questioned and who cannot be overthrown even when more and more facts about his wrongdoings come to light.

David added that in terms of proper modern leadership Zelenskyy wins hands down against Putin. The Ukrainian president shows leadership not only in his homeland but also internationally by putting many leaders to shame. Meanwhile, Putin in stark contrast, is an example of really bad leadership.