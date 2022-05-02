World News 2.05: Ukraine fights on, Polish Diaspora Day

On the 68th day of the war Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression. Moscow’s plans to capture all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions prior to May 9 seem implausible now, as the Russian offensive is proceeding slower than expected. Meanwhile, Poles around the world are observing the Polish Diaspora Day, celebrating their cultural heritage and traditions which keep them connected with their homeland.

Polish Flag Day

On May 2, Poles celebrated a holiday dedicated to the country’s national flag – a powerful symbol that carried the Polish nation through the darkest days in its history. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda led the national celebrations in the country’s capital, Warsaw.

Polish Diaspora Day

May 2 is a very special holiday for Poles as it is celebrated both at home and abroad. While the festivities on Polish soil focused primarily on the country’s national flag, Poles across the world celebrated the powerful bond that keeps them together – their Polish culture and heritage. TVP World’s reporter Grzegorz Płaza was at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

Polish-American alliance

Following her visit to Kyiv, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi spent a day in Poland’s capital, Warsaw. Having received a warm welcome from the country’s President Andrzej Duda, the US official paid her respects to the fallen heroes of WWII. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Central and Eastern Europe was intended as a show of unity and support for both Ukraine and its regional allies.

Ukraine fights on

According to Pentagon officials, the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine is proceeding slower than expected. Some analysts expected Moscow to make major efforts to capture all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions before May 9, but it does not look like Russian troops will be able to achieve that goal before next week’s Victory Day celebrations.

Report from Donetsk

Inhabitants of the Donetsk region are undergoing incessant shelling, a lack of food and constant uncertainty Thankfully, there are still people who are willing to risk everything to bring them humanitarian aid. Our crew accompanied an aid convoy as it was making its way towards the war zone.

Report from Zaporizhzhia

They’ve been through hell, but now they are free once again. The very first civilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol are now arriving in Zaporizhzhia, finally safe from the Russian invaders who turned their city to ruins. Our correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz was at the scene.

Life in Donbas

Ukraine’s Donbas region is no stranger to the horrors of war. Fighting broke out there back in 2014, as Russia orchestrated the establishment of two breakaway quasi-states. Tensions have intensified during the current invasion as Russian forces have begun their push to seize all of the Donbas. TVP World’s Correspondent, Jakub Maciejewski, was on site, reporting on the brutality of Russian soldiers.

Lavrov on denazification

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has made some highly incendiary comments on the war in Ukraine. Referring to the so-called “de-Nazification” of Ukraine – a fictional propaganda narrative designed to justify Russia’s unprovoked aggression – Lavrov insinuated that some of the most ardent followers of anti-Semitic ideology were in fact people of Jewish origin. In response to the outrageous statement, Israel’s Foreign Minister summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded an apology.

Fuel shortage in Ukraine

Ever since Russian forces rolled into Ukraine, the country’s citizens have been forced to endure numerous hardships everyday. Even Ukrainians who live far from the frontlines have begun to feel the economic impact of the violent conflict, with fuel shortages being one of the latest problems affecting the ordinary lives of citizens and the functioning of their businesses.

Latest developments in Ukraine

After a long period of fear and uncertainty – a breakthrough moment came in the city of Mariupol. Thanks to a deal involving the United Nations, some of the innocent civilians hiding in the underground tunnels beneath the Azovstal plant have finally been evacuated. But elsewhere, the war rages on, with mounting evidence of Russian war crimes and the constant pressure exerted on Ukraine’s economy, as evidenced by the recent fuel shortages. TVP World’s guest Maria Mazentseva, Ukrainian Member of Parliament from the Sluga Narodu party, discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.