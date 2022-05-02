Poland to organise conference of Ukraine donors

"We hope that the conference will let us collect additional funds that will help the people who are in the greatest need today," Jabłoński said.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

A conference of countries providing aid to Ukraine will be held at Warsaw’s National Stadium on Thursday, a deputy foreign minister has announced.

Paweł Jabłoński said at a press conference on Monday that the needs of Ukraine "are still huge" and that more than ten million Ukrainians "need basic necessities every day, including food, medicines and hygiene products."

The conference is jointly organised by the Polish and Swedish prime ministers, in collaboration with the European Commission and European Council presidents, Jabłoński said.

According to Jabłoński, a number of national leaders will come to Warsaw in person despite the hybrid format of the conference.

“I can say that we’ll certainly have more than a dozen physical delegations in Warsaw,” he said.

Jabłoński admitted that the funds offered to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24 had been huge, but said they were still insufficient due to the sheer scale of war damage.

“We hope that the conference will let us collect additional funds that will help the people who are in the greatest need today,” Jabłoński said.