Poland to organise conference between Ukraine donors

An international donors’ conference devoted to aiding Ukraine will be held at Warsaw’s National Stadium on Thursday, May 5, Paweł Jabłoński, Deputy Foreign Minister announced on Monday.

The event will be organised jointly by the Polish and Swedish prime ministers, in collaboration with the European Commission and European Council presidents, said Jabłoński during a press briefing on Monday. He added that despite the hybrid format of the conference, some national leaders will come to Warsaw in person. “I can say that we’ll certainly have more than a dozen physical delegations in Warsaw,” he announced.

The needs of Ukraine are still substantial and more than ten million Ukrainians “need basic necessities every day, including food, medicines and hygiene products,” said Jabłoński, admitting that while the funds provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24 had been huge, they were still insufficient due to the sheer scale of the damage.

“We hope that the conference will let us collect additional funds that will help the people who are in greatest need today,” said Jabłoński.

