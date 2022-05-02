Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhzhia

Over 100 people from evacuees from the ruins of Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. They have spent weeks hiding from Russian shelling in underground bunkers.

Civilians flee Azovstal bunkers in evacuation led by UN

The evacuation of women, children and the elderly was coordinated between the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ukrainian and Russian authorities. Some civilians reached Zaporizhzhia in private cars while others were transported in busses.

One of the evacuees, Natalya Tsyntomirska, escaped Mariupol in a funeral service van. She said she had left the devastation of Mariupol some time ago and been hiding in a basement in a nearby village.

“Our house is completely destroyed. We had a two-storey building, it’s not there anymore. It burned to the ground,” she said.

Another evacuee, Yelena Aytulova, said that many people had been sheltering in a bunker in Azovstal since February 24. The shelter was overcrowded and there was a constant shortage of food and water.

“Some civilians remained there after I left. The soldiers came and escorted the first 11 people out, those who were seriously ill, had asthma or needed insulin and also three of us, randomly,” she said.

Most of the evacuees claimed that the city of Mariupol was completely destroyed by constant Russian shelling. Once the evacuation busses had left the area of Azovstal steelworks the bombardment resumed. Members of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, the national guard, marines, border guards and other military units remained in the bunkers.