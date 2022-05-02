Christie’s to auction off largest white diamond to ever come to sale

On May 11, Christie’s office in Geneva will auction off a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond known as “The Rock” – the largest white diamond to ever come to sale – informed the international head of jewellery at the British auction house.

“The pre-sale estimate is USD 20–30 million, and we expect it to sell for as high a price as we can,” said Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewellery at Christie’s. “I’ve been here 25 years. Christie’s has been here 256 years. And in all this time, this is the largest stone in this shade that we have for sale.”

The white gemstone was mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago. It will be auctioned at the same event as a yellow 205.07 carat diamond known as “The Red Cross Diamond,” which has an estimated price of USD 7–10 million. Part of the proceeds from the sale will go to the International Red Cross.

“So, quite unusual to have two 200-carat diamonds in one auction. The Red Cross Diamond weighs 205 carats, was mined in 1901, at the DeBeers mine also in South Africa and sold in 1918 at Christie’s London at the Red Cross auction during the war,” Kadakia said.

