Mali-French spat over alleged mass graves in Gossi and Russian meddlings

Following the surfacing of images showing alleged mass graves near a military base of Gossi, the Malian junta has accused the French army of espionage and subversive activities, adding to the already strained relations.

Mali, ruled by a transitional government created by a military junta that seized power in May 2021, has been living through difficult times of socio-political unrest aimed at putting a stop to the aggression of jihadist groups. The regime has also justified the deterioration of its relations with France with concerns for Mali’s sovereignty.

In a Tuesday press release, the Malian government accused the French army of espionage and subversive activities near a base recently transferred to the Malian armed forces in Gossi.

What happened in Gossi?

The military base was handed over on April 19 by the French forces to the Malian soldiers who moved into it on the same day.

On the evening of April 20, the French army said a Twitter account @DiaDiarra6 posted a claim that corpses had been found at Gossi, allegedly left by the departing French forces. The Twitter user attached no footage to support his claim. Earlier on April 20, the French military said its aerial reconnaissance had shown a number of soldiers it described as “Caucasians [Europeans] suspected of belonging to the [Russian mercenary] Wagner group“. The French claimed the potentially European soldiers had been unloading equipment with Malian troops at the Gossi base. Still, the French army provided low-quality photos that made it impossible to make out the details of the enigmatic soldiers’ uniforms. The French authorities told the BBC they can’t share the original higher-quality footage for security reasons.

Having sent a drone to check out the actual situation around Gossi on April 21, the French said it had captured, at around 09:50 local time, aerial images roughly 3km from the base of a group of “Caucasian individuals” near about 10 bodies, which had been having sand thrown over them by some people, while others had stood nearby filming.

Just two hours later, a post came from the @DiaDiarra6 Twitter user, dubbed by the French as “most likely a fake account created by Wagner“, with graphic content showing a close-up shot of what appeared to be a number of dead bodies lying covered in places by sand or dirt. The image was complemented with a caption saying: “This is what the French left behind when they left the base at Gossi. These are excerpts from a video that was taken after they left.” On the next day, the Twitter account published a 20-second long video showing the same bodies. The account has since been deactivated, BBC wrote.

According to the Mali government, its forces discovered the mass graves only about 06:30 local time on April 21. “The state of advanced putrefaction of the bodies indicates that this mass grave existed well before the [French] handover [to Mali],” said Mali army spokesman Col Souleymane Dembele, adding that it would rule out the involvement of Malian forces.

The Malian authorities have not pointed the finger of blame at any party so far but they have accused the French of espionage for flying the drone near the base. France turned down the accusations saying it was allowed to carry out surveillance in the area.

The Malian Armed Forces (FAM) said that “since the beginning of the year, the government of the Republic of Mali has noted more than 50 deliberate cases of violation of Malian airspace by foreign aircraft, in particular, operated by French forces.” According to the FAM, the violations comprised refusal to comply with air traffic control service instructions, falsification of flight documents, landing of helicopters in localities outside the aerodrome, without prior authorisation, flights of intelligence aircraft and drones operating at high altitude to engage in activities considered to be espionage, intimidation, or even subversion.”

The FAM also found French forces guilty of “publishing false images fabricated from scratch in order to accuse the FAM of standing behind killings of civilians.” This was followed by a condemnation of the French military’s activities on Malian territory.

Mali’s growing fondness of Moscow

Voicing its support for Mali, Russia accused France, in a statement, of shifting the blame for the deaths onto others.

For its part, France accused Russia’s mercenary group Wagner working in Mali of a smear campaign, involving dumping bodies there in order to slander the French. Unsurprisingly, the Russian government and the Malian authorities were unhappy with the French allegations. Moreover, the Russian government has denied any links to Wagner. Such declarations have not soothed France and other European countries concerned with the Russian mercenaries’ presence in some African states.

The growing bitterness of the Malian junta towards the French military and its interest in procuring Russian military equipment such as anti-aircraft missile systems “Pantsir” and “Buk” are emblematic of Mali’s turn away from France and Europe as providers of national stability in favour of the Russian armaments industry and the private mercenary group Wagner.

Pro-Russian sentiments have recently been voiced by Aboubacar Sidick Fomba, a member of the Malian National Transitional Council, who has seen France’s presence in the Sahel region as a form of occupation with a view to monopolising its natural resources. The pundit also attacked NATO claiming the bloc would use assassinations, disinformation, espionage, corruption and co-option of local cadres, sedition and finally military confrontation to carry out this ostensible plan. It is crucial to stress that NATO is a defensive alliance that has no interest in neo-colonial pursuits.

Mr Fomba felt that the French plan on “financially asphyxiating Mali through ECOWAS, UEMOA, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the sole purpose of inducing the Malians to renounce their quest for sovereignty.”

France’s alleged plan of domination is to be countered, according to Mr Fomba, by protecting Mali’s airspace through the installation of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems like “Pantsir” and “Buk”.

The pundit’s statement gives a clear view of the pro-Russian direction of Mali’s policies.

Having had thousands of troops in Mali since 2013, France announced in February it was pulling out of the country, amid controversy over its role in fighting jihadist groups there.

France and other European countries have grown increasingly concerned over the presence of mercenaries from the Russian private military company, Wagner, in some African countries. The Russian government denies any links to Wagner.