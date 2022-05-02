UN calls on Burkinabe, Guinean, Malian juntas to return power to civilians soon

Continuing to engage the de facto administrations of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali to secure a swift return to “constitutional order” is UN chief Antonio Guterres’ plan designed to effectuate political transitions in the three countries from junta-like governments to civilian rule.

Mali-French spat over alleged mass graves in Gossi and Russian meddlings

Following the surfacing of images showing alleged mass graves near a military base of Gossi, the Malian junta has accused the French army of…

see more

Following his meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar, Mr Guterres called on Sunday for the military juntas in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali to step up the transitions of power.

Faced with the challenges of jihadist insurgencies, all three Sahel region countries were seized by military coups in a bid to outdo the extreme Islamist threat by handing full administrative powers to juntas. The military takeovers happened in Mali in August 2020 and again in May 2021, Guinea in September 2021, and most recently in Burkina Faso in January 2022.

In the wake of the coups, all three countries were suspended from their memberships in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa currently presided over by President Sall.

Mali: eying up Russia

The bloc also decided to punish the defiant Malian junta in January 2022 by imposing stringent sanctions on the country after the regime spurned its call for a rapid return to civilian rule.

The Malian junta seems disinclined to give up power before it ensures national security from jihadist groups, most likely doing so through catering to the Russian armaments industry and the Wagner mercenary group at the simultaneous expense of the French military, which has been pulling out from Mali. Recently the relations between the Malian Armed Forces and the French army suffered more fret amid the discovery of alleged mass graves near the base of Gossi.

Sunday showed the junta has not been able to deliver on their promises just yet when suicide bombers drove explosives-laden cars into three military camps in central Mali before sunset. A total of six were killed and 15 wounded at the Sevare camp, and five were wounded at two other locations.

Regardless, announcing on April 21 the launch of a two-year transition process before elections are held, the Malian regime doggedly defies ECOWAS pressure. The bloc had called for elections within 16 months at the most.

A screen grab captured from a video shows Capt. Kader Ouedraogo speaking on a state television ‘RTB’ in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on January 24, 2022, a day after the successful coup. Photo: GettyImages/Anadolu Agency

Burkina Faso struggling with jihadists

Burkina Faso also saw attacks on military targets on Sunday. In the northern part of the country, attacks were carried out against military detachments in Gaskinde and Pobe-Mengao resulting in the death of nine soldiers and six civilians, including two members of an armed self-defence group. Some 30 people were wounded in the two attacks.

Al-Qaeda- and ISIS-affiliated jihadist militias have been tormenting Burkina Faso for years — a plight that France-led international efforts could not curtail. With thousands dead and millions displaced, it was the resulting frustration with the former governments and the lack of positive change with the French presence that urged the Burkinabe to take to the streets on January 23, 2022. The country has been ruled by a military junta ever since.

ECOWAS has threatened to sanction and suspend the memberships of Burkina Faso and Guinea if they fail to enable a swift transition to civilian rule within a “reasonable” timeframe.

In a show of defiance, both countries’ juntas rejected the timetable set out by ECOWAS, with Ouagadougou saying a week ago they had no plans to shorten the three-year transition period they had already announced.

On Thursday, Burkina Faso’s regime buttressed its plans to take three years to transition back to constitutional rule, in spite of the calls from ECOWAS.

Being in power since January 2022 coup, the Burkinabe military government had previously said it needed 36 months to restore democratic rule, arguably due to security concerns spurred by an Islamist insurgency. Burkina Faso has so far avoided economic and financial sanctions imposed on Guinea and Mali.

Guinea opting for an at least three-years-long transition period

On Saturday evening, Guinea’s junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said he had opted for an about 39-month transition period to civilian rule. The decision was unanimously condemned on the same day by opposition leaders in Guinea, including both the party of the ousted president Alpha Conde and opposition groups that had opposed him.

“The CNRD [the National Rally and Development Committee] and the government, in turn, will submit to the CNT [the National Transitional Council], which serves as Parliament, this proposal which is the result of extensive and patient consultations,” Col Doumbouya said in a televised address from Boffa, west of the capital Conakry.