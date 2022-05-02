Poland’s manufacturing PMI down m/m in April

Poland’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 52.4 points in April 2022 from 52.7 points in March, economic researcher IHS Markit reported on Monday.

Economists polled by PAP predicted the PMI would reach 52.3 points in April.

Markit said the reasons for the decline included the war in Ukraine and global inflationary pressures.

Both manufacturing and new orders slumped, the researcher said.

“Order backlogs suffered particularly for the second month in a row. Forecasts for future production were still very poor against the background of long-term research and companies continued to increase inventories to counterbalance the risks of supply shortages and continued price increases,” a report by IHS Markit showed.

The headline IHS Markit Poland Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.

A PMI above 50 represents an expansion in manufacturing when compared to the previous month. A PMI reading under 50 indicates a contraction.