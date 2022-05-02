The Polish National Flag Day is a holiday celebrated by Poles living in Poland and abroad on May 2. The date marking this special event was chosen because of two main reasons. The first, a historical one, is connected with the fact that on May 2, 1945, the Polish flag was hung in Berlin on the Reichstag and the Victory Column. The second was defiance against the communist regime, which abolished the 3rd of May Constitution holiday: after May 1, the flags were to be taken down immediately so that they would not be around until May 3.

The holiday was introduced by virtue of the amendment to the Act on emblem, colours and anthem of the Republic of Poland, adopted by the lower house of parliament (Sejm) on 20 February 2004.



🇵🇱 Today we celebrate the National Flag Day of the Republic of Poland. The white and red flag is one of our most important national symbols:

⚪️ white represents the goodness and purity,

🔴 red stands for love and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/dv27yukaBp

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) May 2, 2022



The Polish national colours date back to the reign of the Piast dynasty. The choice of the colours of the flag is a reflection of the colours of the Polish flag – a white eagle on a red background. However, the Polish national colours were for the first time regulated in a resolution of the Sejm of the Kingdom of Poland on February 7, 1831.



On May 2, Poland celebrates National Flag Day 🇵🇱

Today more than ever it is good to see white and red colors among 30 #NATO flags bound together by the spirit of solidarity and the commitment to collective defence. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/8MSZYBVfWN

— PLinNATO (@PLinNATO) May 2, 2022



Along with the Flag Day on May 2 Poland celebrates the Day of Poles and Poles abroad, established by the Sejm on March 20, 2002.



Our National Flag Day is celebrated with white and red colours 🇵🇱 on the Stevin street in #Brussels. pic.twitter.com/45gIQY4HWo

— Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) May 2, 2022

Ministerial adress

The Ministry of Defence published a video on Twitter in which it explained what the Polish national symbols are and what they represent. “During World War II, the white and red colours became the symbol of Fighting Poland. They were a symbol of the steadfastness of the nation and the will to win,” the video stated.



The National Day of the Flag of Poland

������������

The National Day of the Flag of ���� is celebrated on May 2 on the basis of the amended Act on the National Emblem, Colors, and Anthem of the Republic of Poland, enacted by the Sejm on 20 February 2004#PolishFlag #Poland #PolishColors pic.twitter.com/KJWLNvVfaZ

— Poland MOD ���� (@Poland_MOD) May 2, 2022



“The white and red colour give a sense of exceptional unity and bond. This unity is needed now when we must take special care of the safety of the Republic of Poland. Today, when behind our eastern border Ukraine heroically resists the aggression of the Russian regime, it is even more evident that the independence and security of the homeland have no price. It is the highest value,” Minister Błaszczak said in another video published on social media.



Poles should be proud

“Let’s display the Polish flag, show respect for the national colours and symbols that have shaped the Polish nation over the centuries,” Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in his message for the Polish Flag Day celebrated on May 2. He also appealed for us to express our patriotism together and “show pride in being Polish”.

He also called on people to fly the Polish flag on May 2. “Let us show respect for national colours and symbols that have shaped the Polish nation over the centuries, and for the values for which our ancestors fought and gave their lives,” Mr Błaszczak stated.



The Minister appealed to include children in a special way in the common celebration, so that “from their earliest years they grow in a sense of love for their homeland.”

