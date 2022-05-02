Poland accepts over 3.09 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Aka Baron/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3,097,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Monday morning.

According to the SG, on Sunday, Border Guard officers carried out around 19,600 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine and by 7:00 a.m. on Monday the number of arrivals had reached 4,500 people.

The Border Guard also said that in the last 24 hours 23,300 people had left Poland for Ukraine.