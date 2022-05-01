‘It will take years for nature to recover in Ukraine’: Prof. Tryjanowski

When a war is ravaging a country, people tend to think of other people: the dying and wounded soldiers, the dispossessed, displaced, and traumatised civilians. But war also takes its toll on the environment, particularly wildlife. Professor Piotr Tryjanowski of the Poznań University of Life Sciences’ Department of Zoology was the guest of TVP World in order to shed some light on how the war affects nature.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69