World News 01.05: Evacuation of Mariupol, US delegation in Kyiv

Evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal works in the besieged city of Mariupol started on Sunday, with the first group of about 100 people successfully leaving the bunkers and heading towards Zaporizhzhia, where they are expected to arrive on Monday. The ongoing UN-led rescue operation comes after a nearly two-month siege of the city. Meanwhile, the US Congressional Delegation visited Kyiv to express solidarity and support for the war-torn country.

Civilians evacuate from Mariupol

A group of about 100 civilians was evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The Ukrainian civilians were able to make it out of the war zone in a convoy of vehicles bearing UN symbols. This was made possible by an agreement reached between Russia and the United Nations.

Humanitarian aid in Ukraine

As fighting in Ukraine continues, many people, including women and children, need immediate assistance. TVP World’s correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz was reporting on the humanitarian aid transport in Kramatorsk, talking to those who help deliver necessary medicine and food to civilians.

Zelenskyy–Pelosi meeting in Kyiv

US Congressional Delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as a sign of the continuing commitment of the United States to support Ukraine’s struggle against Russian forces. The US delegation will now travel to Poland for a high-level meeting with the country’s President, Andrzej Duda.

UN data on migrants

According to data published by the United Nations, more than 3 million people have entered Poland since the beginning of Russia’s aggression into Ukraine. In total, almost 5.5 million Ukrainians left their country. Most of the Ukrainian refugees – over 3 million people – fled to Poland; to Romania – over 817,000; to Russia – over 656,000; to Hungary – almost 520,000; to Moldova – over 443,000; to Slovakia – nearly 372,000;

to Belarus – just over 25,000.

De-mining Ukraine

Following the retreat of the Russian forces from the Kyiv region, Ukrainian services are still busy getting rid of landmines left by the invading troops. The Russian soldiers left hundreds of booby traps all over the area, aiming to kill or injure as many Ukrainians as possible.

Report from the frontline

Following the failed attack on Kyiv, Russia has doubled down on its efforts to capture the Donbas region as well as Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. TVP World’s correspondent Jakub Maciejewski was reporting from the frontline in south-eastern Ukraine.

Georgia–US talks

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili travelled to Washington to appeal to Joe Biden for political support for her country. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, countries such as Moldova and Georgia have found themselves in an increasingly insecure position, with Georgia having already experienced Russian aggression back in 2008.

Hong Kong’s leadership race

John Lee, Hong Kong’s candidate to become its next leader, has announced that the city will start a new chapter under his leadership. The global financial hub will choose a new chief executive on May 8, in an election where Lee is the only candidate approved by the Communist Party.

Sunflower oil crisis

The Netherlands are facing a sunflower oil crisis due to a shortage of supplies from Ukraine. The current shortages have even spawned a sunflower oil black market. While Ukrainian suppliers are more than willing to send the oil to the West, their efforts have so far been hindered by Russia’s decision to block Ukrainian seaports.

Further European sanctions

Following Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine, Russia was hit by waves of western sanctions designed to hobble its economy. There is a general consensus, however, that even more coercive measures are needed. As a result, the European Commission has begun working on the latest package of sanctions. Details are expected to be announced in the near future.

18 years of Poland in the EU

On May 1, Poland celebrated the 18th anniversary of its accession to the European Union. The event, which had a total of 10 countries joining the bloc, has brought about massive changes to the Polish society, allowing it to leave its post-communist past behind and experience unprecedented economic growth.

International Workers’ Day

On May 1 people across the world celebrate Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day. This public holiday was established in recognition of the role played by workers and their contribution to economic growth. To this day, the international labour movement continues to emphasise the importance of this holiday.

Poles abroad celebrating

On Monday, Poles all across the world will celebrate a holiday dedicated to the vibrant international community of Poles living outside their homeland. The Polish Diaspora Day is dedicated to all the Poles living abroad, allowing them to experience a feeling of unity which stems from their common cultural heritage.

Restoring Ukraine

TVP World’s Konrad Gorliński interviewed Mariya Heletiy, Deputy Chief of Party at the USAID Ukraine Civil Society Sectoral Activity, dedicated to the mitigation of losses caused by the armed conflict in Ukraine.