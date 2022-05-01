White House wants seizure of Russian oligarchs wealth to support Ukraine

President Biden requests that in addition to the USD 33 bln aid package, Congress approves a measure which will expedite the seizure and auctioning off of assets Russian oligarchs own in the United States.

President Joe Biden’s administration requested on May 1 that in addition to the USD 33 billion aid package for Ukraine, the US Congress authorises the seizure of Russian oligarch’s assets, which will be auctioned off and the proceeds sent directly to Ukraine. US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that he intends to support the White House’s request.

“Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can put together to give Ukraine the aid it needs,” Sen. Schumer said during a media briefing in New York City, adding that “[i]t’s time for sanctioned Russian oligarchs to be held accountable for the ill-gotten wealth that they have received.”

According to Sen. Schumer, the requested changes will streamline the process of seizing the assets Russian oligarchs have in the United States and also include provisions that will allow for expedited reviews in federal courts, should the oligarch appeal them. Possession of proceeds obtained through “corrupt dealings” with the Russian government knowingly will also be made a criminal offence.

The massive aid package will be used to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and other military assistance, as well as direct economic and humanitarian aid. The majority of lawmakers in both houses of Congress are keen to approve the act quickly.