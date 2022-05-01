May Day sees riots, destruction of property in Paris

Demonstrations on May Day in Paris have turned into a battle between rioters, who began destroying property, and the police, who shot tear gas into the crowd to disperse it.

The march organised on May Day, May 1 devolved into chaos, as anarchists from the so-called “Blac Block” broke windows and ransacked businesses, including a McDonald’s restaurant. They have also set garbage bins on fire and attacked firefighters set to put them out. The police were dispatched to quell the rioting and fired tear gas into the crowd. So far, 29 individuals were arrested, according to French Minister of Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

May Day, or as it is known in some countries, Labour Day or International Workers’ Day, is traditionally associated with left-wing politics. About 250 demonstrations were organised around the country, oftentimes joined by trade unioninsts and left-wing politicians. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came third in the first round of the presidential elections in April, as well as Philippe Martinez, the head of the hardline CGT trade union, were among the political figures in attendance.

The rioters ostensibly protested against the policies of recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron. They believe that his pro-business policies will harm the common people. Among the policies pushed by Macron and La République En Marche! party, which he is the founder of, is the increase of the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65. Protestors demanded that the retirement age be lowered to 60 instead, as well as an increase in wages.

France will hold its two-round parliamentary elections on June 12 and 19.