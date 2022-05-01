Civilians flee Azovstal bunkers in evacuation led by UN

Evacuation of civilians from the bunkers of Azovstal steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol started on Sunday. The operation is led by the United Nations and the International Red Cross. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first group of escapees would reach Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

“UN confirms that a safe passage operation is ongoing in Azovstal steel plant, in coordination with the ICRC and the parties to the conflict,” UN spokesperson Saviano Abreu said, adding that “At this point, and as the operations are underway, we will not share further details, as it could jeopardise the safety of the civilians and the convoy.”

A group of 40 civilians was evacuated on Sunday in a convoy with vehicles bearing United Nations symbols. Reuters video showed a group of civilians arriving in the village of Bezimenne, some 30 kilometres east of Mariupol, in the Russian-occupied Donetsk Region on buses with Ukrainian number plates in a convoy with Russian forces and vehicles with United Nations symbols. Young children were seen among the evacuees receiving refreshments and care after weeks of suffering in the underground bunkers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the start of the evacuation on Sunday via Twitter, stating that the first group of about 100 people was expected to arrive in Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began. The 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area. Tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia. Grateful to our team! Now they, together with #UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

A plan to evacuate civilians from other areas of Mariupol has been postponed to 5.00 GMT on Monday, informed the Mariupol City Council.

The evacuation of the Azovstal steelworks takes place after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, April 28 – following a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv – that intense discussions were underway to evacuate Ukrainians from Mariupol’s Azovstal plant, where some Ukrainian fighters and civilians sought shelter during a nearly two-month siege of the city. The Azovstal works is a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Joseph Stalin and designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.