Russian plan to frame Ukraine in downing passenger plane foiled: SBU

According to the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU), Russian infiltrators were planning to conduct a terrorist attack in Russia or Belarus using western-manufactured weapon systems. They reportedly tried to obtain them in Ukraine in order to accuse Kyiv and the West of orchestrating the attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced on Sunday, May 1, that they have successfully foiled a false-flag operation prepared by agents of the Russian General Staff. According to the spokesperson for the SBU, Artem Dektyarenko, the task of the Russian agents were supposed to be to obtain US-manufactured Stinger personal anti-aircraft, which would then be smuggled out of Ukraine and used to shoot down a passenger aeroplane over the territories of Russia or Belarus. The attack was then supposed to be pinned on Ukrainians and the western countries supporting them.

The Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group was composed of two persons holding dual Russian-Ukrainian citizenships and one other accomplice, whose nationality was not specified, but was implied to be Ukrainian. The group was led by Alexander Tyuterev, a staff member of the Main Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. Tutyerev was wanted for acts of terrorism committed in the Odesa Region.

The SBU announced it successfully detained all four individuals.

The Russian agents, presenting themselves as “patriotic volunteers” attempted to get in touch with representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. To add to their credibility and win the trust of the Ukrainian military, the Russian infiltrators reportedly passed on information about the dislocation and movements of the Chechen paramilitary units fighting for the Russian army sent there by Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Russian leader of the Autonomous Republic of Chechnya, an administrative unit of the Russian Federation. The so-called Kadyrovites suffered heavy losses in the early days of the Russian invasion and were withdrawn from combat to act as barrier troops, meant to prevent desertion and withdrawal of Russian units from the frontline.