Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces denied the claim by “The Times” that “The Ghost of Kyiv”, a legendary fighter pilot, was identified as Maj. Stepan Tarabalka. The Ukrainian Air Force Command stated that the pilot never existed, and was just a legend.

As the Air Force Command wrote in a Facebook post that “‘The Ghost of Kyiv’ is a superhero-legend created by Ukrainians! It is an image that collectively represents the 40th Tactical Air Brigade, who protect the sky over the capital. Who suddenly appear where they are not expected!”

In the post, the Air Force Command recognises the heroism of Major Tarabalka, but appeals to the population to “not to neglect the basic rules of information hygiene” and always verify the information before sharing it or spreading it further.

On Saturday, “The Times”, one of the oldest newspapers in the World in continuous publication, reported that the legendary fighter pilot known to the public as “The Ghost of Kyiv” was Maj. Stepan Tarabalka, who was killed in combat on March 13. Major Tarabalka was posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine, the highest Ukrainian honour.