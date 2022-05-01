Duda and Pelosi to meet on Monday

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, will meet on Monday with the visiting US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Duda’s office has announced.

On Sunday morning, Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, in the latest show of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Later, the Pelosi-led congressional delegation travelled from Ukraine to Poland for meetings with Duda and other senior officials, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the US Congress.

The US authorities want to thank “Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” the statement read.