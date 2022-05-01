Most Poles in favor of supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons

The study also showed that support for Ukraine in the form of offensive weapons such as tanks or heavy artillery was backed by 68 percent of men and 61 percent of women.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

A majority of Poles support sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, after its invasion by Russia, shows a recent poll.

According to a SW Research survey for the rp.pl website, published on Sunday, 64.5 percent of respondents answered positively to the question of whether Nato countries should provide Ukraine with heavy offensive weapons.

Negative answers were given by 12.7 percent of those polled, while 22.8 percent had no opinion on the matter.

The study also showed that support for Ukraine in the form of offensive weapons such as tanks or heavy artillery was backed by 68 percent of men and 61 percent of women.

The survey was conducted online on April 26-27 on a random sample of 800 adult Poles.