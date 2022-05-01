We stand with Ukraine against ‘diabolic invasion’: US Pelosi

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, the two sides reported, in the latest show of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia by a senior Western politician.

Footage posted by president Zelenskyy on social media showed him, flanked by an armed escort and dressed in military fatigues, greeting a congressional delegation led by Ms Pelosi outside his presidential office.

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

“Our delegation travelled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Ms Pelosi, the highest ranking US official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24, said in a statement. She condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “diabolic invasion.”

The US official said on Friday she hoped to pass a USD 33 bn (EUR 31,3 bn) aid package for Ukraine that President Joe Biden has requested “as soon as possible.”