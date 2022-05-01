Sunday marks 18th anniversary of Poland joining EU

May 1 marks 18 years since Poland joined the European Union. According to studies, positive effects of EU accession are perceived by the vast majority of the country’s society.

“Today is the 18th anniversary of our presence in the European Union. Poland and the whole of Europe are passing a real test of maturity at this time. A united, solidary Europe was the dream of generations of Poles, we must defend this dream for future generations,” Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media.

18 years ago, Poland 🇵🇱 joined the European Union 🇪🇺, a community founded on shared values promoting peace & respecting fundamental rights.

In the face of brutal Russian aggression, we need unity and exceptional solidarity with 🇺🇦 people who are intended to join our Union soon. pic.twitter.com/1PCdzdeu7n

Poland joined the EU through the Accession Treaty signed on 16 April 2003 in Athens. As a member state it has the possibility to influence the shape of decisions taken on the EU forum.

“Today we [Poland] support the European aspirations of others. Europe will not be complete until all countries wishing to join the EU are given the opportunity to do so,” Polish Foreign Ministry wrote on twitter.

After more than ten years of preparations, on May 1, 2004, Poland 🇵🇱 became a member of the European Union 🇪🇺.

Today we support European aspirations of others. Europe will not be complete until all countries wishing to join the #EU are given the opportunity to do so. pic.twitter.com/lqloRNIngI

The report of the Polish Economic Institute “Generation of the European Union” shows that since 2004 the Polish GDP per capita has increased by 85 percent in real terms.

Poles support the EU membership

The report also stresses that the positive effects of EU accession are perceived by the vast majority of the country’s society – 80.1 percent of adult Polish citizens of working age appreciate the economic benefits of EU membership, 79.0 percent say that joining the EU has improved their standard of living, while 82.2 percent associate accession with an improvement in the labour market.

