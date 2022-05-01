World News 30.04: acts of looting by Russians, effect of war on economy

List of Russian war crimes in Ukraine keeps growing, the economy of Russia is in a downward spiral, but Europe’s energy security is also threatened, and across the Atlantic, a tornado hit Kansas.

Mariupol: evacuation of civilians, looting by Russian soldiers

The situation in the city of Mariupol remains dire. Thousands of innocent civilians are trapped inside buildings destroyed by incessant artillery bombardment. The Azovstal factory, the last bastion of Ukrainian defence, continues to hold out against the invaders. Meanwhile, Russian soldiers have been busy looting evacuated homes, museums, and even hospitals.

Russia stealing Ukrainian grain

Russian soldiers are also systematically looting Ukrainian grain crops and stores, depriving farmers, already fearing for their lives, of their livelihoods.

Russian losses mount

Ukrainian forces continue to extract a high price in men and materiel, for Russia’s unprovoked invasion. We present a summary of the losses, and our correspondent, Jakub Maciejwski, brings us a report from the front lines in southeastern Ukraine. In the city of Dnipro he met an extraordinary Polish volunteer who has travelled thousands of kilometres to bring humanitarian aid to the beleaguered population.

Defusing mines in Ukraine

Following the retreat of the Russian forces from the Kyiv region, Ukrainian services have their hands full with clearing mines left by the invading troops. Fleeing Russian soldiers have left hundreds of booby traps all over the area, aiming to indiscriminately kill or maim as many Ukrainians as possible.

Situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border

Our correspondent Owidiusz Nicieja was at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Dorohusk. Border traffic is now far different to what it was just after the Russian invasion. Since February 24, over 3 million refugees have crossed the border, but now some of them are returning to Ukraine.

Gas security

European countries most-reliant on Russian gas are facing a tough future as the Kremlin made good on its threats and began cutting off gas deliveries. German officials are planning to introduce gas allocations across industries, whilst in Czechia the government is seeking to diversify sources of supply.

Talks over Transnistria

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held a meeting today in Chisinau, Moldova to evaluate current security threats from Transnistria, an unrecognised breakaway republic of Moldova, which borders Ukraine.

Russia in economic crisis

Russia has just made a USD 650 million overseas bond payment to creditors to avoid falling into default. The move is seen as a reversal of policy as Moscow had previously claimed that it would make bond payments in rubles, and has demanded energy payments in the same currency.

Tornado rips through Kansas

A tornado has ravaged several towns in Kansas, USA. Local authorities have reported dozens of severe injuries and hundreds of destroyed buildings. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported so far.

Bars re-open

The global gastronomy industry is re-awakening after over two years of COVID-induced stagnation. While many bars and restaurants are excited to be accepting guests again, others are wary of the challenges ahead of them in a post-pandemic world.