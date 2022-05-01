Thousands of Bangladeshis rush home to celebrate Ramadan’s end

Thousands of Bangladeshis rush to Dhaka’s main train station and the ferry terminals in hope to board trains and ferries to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr – the end of Islam’s month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

After two years of restrictions, many are happy transportation is back to normal and they can find an easier way to head home, as last year’s land transport was terminated to stop people from crossing state borders due to the spread of COVID-19.

“After the pandemic this is the first time I am going home. But as there are no seats inside, I took to the roof of this ferry,” said Abdul Zobaer, one of many passengers.

The Trains Are Filled Up As People Leave Cities Towards Village To Celebrate Eid

Durtojan Express

Joydebpur Junction Bangladesh

There Is No Space Even In Roof Of Train. People Want A Safe Accident Free Journey Compare To Bus, Launch

Millions are expected to leave the capital Dhaka during the Eid festival on ferries, buses and trains. People from the southern cities prefer to travel by ferries as it is the fastest way for them to get home.

Bangladesh has hit over 1.9 million COVID cases, with over 29,000 deaths.