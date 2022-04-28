Several Polish municipalities cut off from gas by Russian supplier

Deputy interior minister, Paweł Szefernaker

Marcin Obara/PAP

A Russian energy company has stopped supplying gas to more than a dozen Polish municipalities after Poland imposed sanctions on the company.

Novatek Green Energy, which has its headquarters in Krakow, is a subsidiary of the Novatek capital group, controlled by the Russian concern OAO Novatek, the second largest producer of natural gas in Russia.

On Thursday morning, Pawel Szefernaker, deputy interior minister, said that the government is working on resolving the problem.

“We are doing everything to resume gas supplies to the municipalities that were supplied by a sanctioned Russian company,” he said.

“We have 2,500 municipalities in Poland, and a dozen or so have a problem, and from the moment the sanctions decision was implemented we were taking steps to remedy this problem and I hope that gas will be delivered there as soon as possible,” he added.

On Tuesday, Poland placed 50 Russian entities and individuals on the first sanctions list containing the names of Russian oligarchs and businesses, including Novatek Green Energy.