Two-thirds of Poles engaged in helping Ukraine

Around 66 percent of Poles have become involved in helping Ukraine since its invasion by Russia, a survey shows.

Polish women are more active than Polish men in this respect with 73 percent of them involved compared to 59 percent of men, according to the results of the poll conducted by the IBRIS pollster for the Santander Consumer Bank.

Poles most often help by participating in the collection of food, clothes and basic necessities (60 percent), and of money (40 percent).

Most help to Ukraine has been offered by residents of medium-sized cities with a population of up to 250,000, such as Torun, Kielce or Rzeszow (74 percent), ahead of people living in metropolises and small towns of up to 50,000 people and villages (66, 62 and 66 percent respectively).

Around 80 percent of university graduates have taken part in assistance projects for war-torn Ukraine as compared to 66 percent of those with the secondary education and 56 percent with primary education.

A march of solidarity with Ukraine took place in Krakow, Poland on 24.04.2022.Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The survey also found that among the Poles engaged in helping Ukraine, the percentage of the lowest earners (up to PLN 2,000 or EUR 425 net) and people with income above PLN 7,000 (EUR 1,500) is similar – 60 and 61 percent respectively, whereas the most generous are those with a net income of PLN 4,999 (EUR 1,064) with 81 percent of them involved.

“The number of those helping Ukraine is likely to increase,” Magdalena Grzelak, Santander Consumer Bank’s spokesperson, commented on the poll results.

“Every ninth respondent in our survey admitted that they had not yet engaged in aid for Ukraine, but intend to do so (11 percent). Only one in six Poles said that they have not helped in any way and do not intend to do so (18 percent).

The research also showed that one in four Poles boycotts products from Russia, 14 percent are directly involved in fundraising activities as a volunteer, and 7 percent have offered Ukrainian refugees temporary accommodation in their household.

The survey was conducted in March 2022 on a representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles.