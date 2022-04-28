Most Poles reduce spending as inflation rises says poll

Albert Zawada/PAP

The majority of Poles have decided to limit their spending due to increasing prices but few of them plan to ask for a pay rise, a new poll has shown.

A total of 62.6 percent of respondents to a United Surveys poll commissioned by RMF FM radio and the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper said they had begun cutting back on dining out and everyday shopping.

“But despite growing inflation, 67.6 percent do not want to ask their boss for a pay rise,” RMF FM wrote on its website. Only 5.3 percent said they had asked for an increase while 25.5 percent planned to do this in the near future.

According to the results of the survey, 56.3 percent have reduced their everyday shopping, 48.5 percent have cut back on dining out, 37.6 percent have started to reduce their spending on vacations, and 36.7 percent have cut back on spending on cinema and theatre tickets.