Poland accepts 3 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3,000,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to the SG, on Wednesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 24,800 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, an increase of 16 percent compared to the previous day.

The Border Guard also said that 904,000 people had left Poland for Ukraine since February 24.