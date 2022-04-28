Orlen’s back on track: massive profit spike

Poland’s largest energy conglomerate, the Orlen Group, noted a PLN 2.8 billion (EUR 600 million) net profit in the first quarter of 2022, up from PLN 1 billion (EUR 210 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

The rise was attributed to an improving macroeconomic environment, together with big increases in fuel consumption and pump prices year on year, after the lift of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a Change in EU valuations of CO2 forward contracts.

The oil sector was also boosted by the highest-ever Brent/Ural differential and the weakening of the Polish złoty against the dollar.

Oil diversification

The group recorded a year-on-year increase in sales of 17 percent. The profit spike occurred in the sales of gasoline (33 percent), diesel (21 percent), LPG (31 percent), aviation fuel (153 percent) and heavy fuel oil (35 percent).

Orlen stated in a press release that in the first quarter of 2022, the group ceased execution of spot orders for Urals crude oil, while increasing the supply of crude oil from alternative sources, including Saudi Arabia, the US, West Africa and Norway. As a result, at the end of the first quarter, the share of alternative types of crude oil being processed by the Orlen Group increased to approximately 70 percent.