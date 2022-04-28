Israel comes to standstill to remember Holocaust victims

Israel came to a standstill on Thursday, halting the morning bustle for two minutes as sirens blared to honour millions murdered during the Holocaust.

In an annual ritual at 10:00 am, pedestrians froze in place and drivers stopped and stood in silence beside their vehicles, honouring the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during WWII.

At Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that the Holocaust was the “ultimate, absolute expression of thousands of years of anti-Semitism.”

He also rejected any attempt to draw parallels between the Nazi genocide and current conflicts.

PM Naftali Bennett speaks at Holocaust remembrance ceremony in Yad Vashem.#prolificsolutions pic.twitter.com/wPnmNil2YH

— ProlificSolutions (@ProlificSolns) April 28, 2022

“I take the trouble to say this because as the years go by, there is more and more discourse in the world that compares other difficult events to the Holocaust. But no. Even the most difficult wars today are not the Holocaust and are not comparable to the Holocaust,” he said.

In an address to Israeli lawmakers last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, compared Russian aggression in his country to the Holocaust, drawing immediate criticism from some officials in Israel.

Germany ‘will never forget’

The President of the German parliament, Bärbel Bas, said during a visit to Yad Vashem on Wednesday that “a special obligation arises from Germany’s historical guilt.”

“Israel’s security and the fight against all forms of anti-Semitism are part of our national identity. We will not forget,” she said.

#Israel and #Germany recognize the importance of our joint commemoration of #HolocaustRemembranceDay. #Germany #Israel #HolocaustRemembranceDay #Holocaust #YomHaShoah @baerbelbas @MKMickeyLevy (Photo: Twitter / Bärbel Bas) https://t.co/jFJiGgCYi9 pic.twitter.com/NMhweDkD7t

— Israel Hayom English (@IsraelHayomEng) April 28, 2022

The Holocaust was the genocide of European Jews committed during World War II by Nazi Germany. The number of victims is estimated at nearly six million, one third of which were children. During the Holocaust between 2.6 and 3.3 million Polish Jews were murdered, according to different sources.

Approximately 161,000 survivors of the crime live in Israel, according to official figures.