A helping hand: two-thirds of Polish people assist Ukrainian refugees

As many as 66 percent of Poles are involved in some kind of activities aimed at helping Ukraine. Most of them are women, university graduates and people from medium-sized cities with populations up to 250,000, such as Toruń, Kielce or Rzeszów, according to a recent survey commissioned by Santander Consumer Bank.

Polish women are the most committed to helping Ukraine, as much as 73 percent of them took part in various initiatives. In turn, approximately 59 percent of Polish men are engaged in supporting Ukraine in some shape or form.

In terms of place of residence, people from medium-sized cities with a population of up to 250,000, such as Toruń, Kielce or Rzeszów (74 percent), joined in the aid activities, followed by metropolises, small towns with a population of up to 50,000 and villages (66, 62 and 66 percent respectively). Help was also offered by university graduates (80 percent), 66 percent of Poles with secondary education and 56 percent with primary education.

Interestingly, those with the lowest earnings (up to EUR 426) help almost as much as the ones with the highest incomes (upwards of EUR 1,493), 60 percent and 61 percent respectively. The most generous are those with an income between EUR 853 and EUR 1,066 (81 percent).

Since the beginning of war, 🇵🇱 have been helping @Ukraine to preserve their cultural heritage, so important for sense of community and belonging.

Polish artists work with 🇺🇦 on joint projects to raise the morale of the brave fighting people.#WorldArtDay #StandWithUkraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/k1q36qXoyl

— Poland.pl (@Poland) April 15, 2022

What kind of help are Poles offering?

Polish people most often help by participating in food, clothes and basic necessities collections (60 percent) or by donating money (40 percent).

Many people also give funds through internet fund-raisers run by charities. This type of help is mostly used by Poles living in big cities and the highest earners.

One in every four Poles boycotts products coming from Russia. In addition, 14 percent are directly involved in fund-raising as a volunteer and seven percent have offered residents of Ukraine a temporary stay in their home.

Since the beginning of the war, over three million refugees have entered Poland.

🇵🇱🤝🇺🇦 THREE MILLION people fleeing #Ukraine have entered Poland since 24 February, in the wake of Russia's attack.

24,800 people were cleared at the Polish border yesterday.#PolandFirstToHelp #solidarityWithUkraine https://t.co/zedMhnglFn

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) April 28, 2022

The survey was conducted by the Institute for Market and Social Research (IBRiS) in March.