Baltic Pipe gas pipeline will be delivered on time: deputy PM

Baltic Pipe will be commissioned on time, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin has said, adding that gas pipeline will be running at full capacity from next year.

Asked on Thursday whether Baltic Pipe will be handed over by the deadline of October 1, Mr Sasin said: “Yes, Baltic Pipe will be delivered on time”. However, he made a reservation that its full capacity “will not be available until next year”.

The Baltic Pipe is a natural gas pipeline under construction between Denmark and Poland. When completed, it will transport natural gas from Norway to Poland via Denmark, and potentially also to other clients in the region. The entire pipeline route is approximately 900 km long.

Mr Sasin pointed out that regardless of the Baltic Pipe, Poland has access to alternative sources of gas other than Russian gas. “Recently, the volume of Russian gas on the Polish market was less than half of the gas consumption – it was about 45-46 percent of the total gas we consumed.” he said.

Mr Sasin added that Poland is prepared “for the scenario that became a fact yesterday, that is being cut off Russian… Therefore we have intensively implemented other connections, the so-called reverse connections with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and earlier with Germany. This allows us to obtain the gas from these directions.”

Moscow turned off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday.

As far back as 2018, the European Commission admitted that the Baltic Pipe project “will increase security” in the CEE and the Baltic regions.