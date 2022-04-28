Cuba approves cryptocurrency services, requires central bank licence

The Cuban central bank issued regulations this week for virtual asset service providers, after giving a nod last year to the personal use of cryptocurrencies, a move some experts said could help the Communist-run Caribbean island skirt stiff US sanctions.

Cryptocurrencies, which allow financial operations to be carried out anonymously in a decentralised manner, have been used in the past to get around capital controls, as well as to make payments and transfers more efficient.

The bank authorisation, published Tuesday in the government’s official gazette, requires those wishing to use cryptocurrencies to obtain a licence, which would be valid initially for one year.

The roll-out of mobile internet three years ago has opened the way for cryptocurrency transactions in Cuba, and enthusiasts on the island are growing in number as the currencies help overcome obstacles created by US sanctions.

The decades-old US trade embargo cuts Cubans off from conventional international payment systems and financial markets. The country’s inhabitants cannot obtain credit or debit cards for international use and struggle to do so abroad.

“What we have up to now is a new legal framework that is more friendly for the use of the crypto assets in Cuba, but we do not know exactly who is going to use this new legal framework,” said Pavel Vidal, a former Cuban central bank economist.

Several of Cuba’s Latin American neighbours have taken an interest in cryptocurrency, including El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Mr Vidal said he doubted Cuba would become another El Salvador, making bitcoin its money of choice or coming up with its own cryptocurrency, but rather the government was thinking of facilitating the entry of remittances and international foreign trade operations.

CAR adopts bitcoin as an official currency

The Central African Republic has adopted bitcoin as an official currency, the presidency announced on Wednesday. The move makes it the first country in Africa and only the second in the world, after El Salvador, to do so.

Despite rich reserves of gold and diamonds, the country is one of the world’s poorest and least-developed states and has been gripped by rebel violence for years.

A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.