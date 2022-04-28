Warsaw airports ‘business as usual’ after govt accepts ATC union demands

The demands submitted by the Trade Union of Air Traffic Controllers regarding safety procedures have been accepted and their implementation agreed, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency reported on Wednesday evening, following threats that flights would be cancelled from May 1.

“PAŻP, in an effort to improve safety procedures, has accepted and agreed on the implementation of all the postulates concerning them… They have been gradually implemented for two weeks now and at the same time the management board of PAŻP is analysing the possibility of introducing further positive changes in this respect,” the agency’s announcement said.

It was also pointed out that “in accordance with the principle of continuous improvement of safety procedures and operational practices in aviation, PAŻP is implementing 24 demands formulated by the Trade Union of Air Traffic Controllers.”

The statement pointed out that PAŻP is obliged to comply with standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the European Commission, and is supervised by the Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety.

“That is why the new management of PAŻP started immediate implementation of the postulates concerning, among other things, limitation of one-person manning, verification of the so-called sector capacities defining how many planes at the same time the controllers have to operate at one time or restoration of the full staff of Senior Controllers also at night,” the statement concluded.

For several weeks the PAŻP management has been negotiating with the representatives of the Trade Union of Air Traffic Controllers, concerning among other issues safety, work regulations and pay rules.