Russia’s attempt to blackmail Poland will not succeed: Polish PM

Russia’s attempt to blackmail Poland by “turning off the gas tap” will not succeed; Poland is well prepared and does not intend to pay rubles for gas from Russia, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told German daily Bild.

“Poland is prepared. We have built a liquefied natural gas terminal to compensate for the shortage. Our Baltic Pipeline for gas from Norway is also almost ready. We will not be blackmailed!” said Mr Morawiecki. “We will also not pay in roubles for Russian gas”.

He added that Russia’s actions only show that “its economic and contractual credibility is zero”.

“Poland will apply to the EC to impose EU tariffs of around 35 percent on Russian oil, gas and coal.”

Poland has already halted coal imports from Russia and is also demanding more determination from other European countries on this issue. “An embargo alone is not enough, we must also prevent Putin from selling oil at discounted prices to other countries such as India,” Mr Morawiecki said.

“I have already spoken to Ukrainian leaders about what Kyiv needs. Poland is sending heavy equipment to Ukraine. It is certain that if Russia wins, we will wake up in a new, very dangerous world, where a big criminal state can colonise its neighbour.”

Attitudes shifting in Berlin

Mr Morawiecki said he welcomes the change of attitude of the government in Berlin towards sending weapons to Ukraine.

The Polish prime minister added that Ukraine is not the aggressor in this war. “Ukraine is fighting for survival, it is fighting for all of us. And it needs our help now. Russia must be stopped immediately.”

According to Mr Morawiecki, the German federal government should now help Ukraine with three things: weapons, financial aid and sanctions on Russia.

“What is needed are weapons that can be used immediately, without months of training. Sanctions such that work immediately… We must not give up now. And this is what I also discussed on Tuesday with Chancellor Scholz,” the Prime Minister said.