Help Without Borders: 27.04

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

Millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their country. They display a mix of emotions. They long for the country they had to leave, but are also happy to have escaped the horror of war. But there is also strength in numbers: the refugees not only get help from countries and families that host them, but also support one another.

The first guest on Help Without Borders was Paweł Andrzej Drygas, from the Wrocław-based Tratwa (Raft) organisation. Tratwa was originally created after the 1997 flood that hit Poland and Wrocław was one of the hardest-hit cities.

“When we saw that Ukraine needs help, we transformed almost in two days into a humanitarian aid centre. Right now we are one of the biggest humanitarian centres in Wrocław,” said Mr Drygas. The number of people who have taken advantage of Tratwa’s help is hard to assess, but the number of individual visits was approximately 200,000 people since February 26.

Tratwa provides the refugees with the basic necessities: feeding them, providing them with hygienic products, etc. But they also work in co-operation with other similar organisations, some of which focus on assisting the refugees in finding accommodation. And the organisation’s website, Tratwa.org lists the organisation’s needs and what it can offer.

Aleksandra Lubicz of the Oxford Polish Association was the second guest. The organisation is based in the UK, and it was not established for the purpose of providing humanitarian assistance. But in the current situation, the Poles in Oxford decided to help Poles at home help Ukrainian refugees.

The Association focuses on gathering the most needed items that are then sent to Poland and Ukraine. As in all similar cases, it is the people who are the most important. “We have had over the past two months over one hundred volunteers, people who are not paid for it, who came, because they wanted to make a difference,” said Ms Lubicz.

Apart from the volunteers, the Oxford City Council has also pitched in to help. The organisation has also received assistance from the Polish embassy, and is headquartered in a centrally located facility, which they can use free-of-charge. So far, the Oxford Polish Association has dispatched 10,000 parcels.

Dr Piotr Zwoliński, neurologist and epileptologist, the final guest of Help Without Borders, is trying to provide assistance in his own area of expertise. “We knew from the beginning of this situation in late February that we have to help our colleagues, neurologists, and of course patients,” said Dr Zwoliński. The initial expectation was that the Russians would quickly conquer vast areas of Ukraine, if not all of it, and as many as 10 million refugees could flee Ukraine, many of them seeking to escape to Poland.

Epilepsy affects one percent of the population. Dr Zwoliński and his Polish colleagues were therefore quick to contact their fellow epileptologists in Ukraine to offer assistance. Currently, they are helping in three crucial areas: “supplying anti-epileptic drugs to Ukraine, which is very crucial at the moment as there are no pharmacies, no official help in many areas of Ukraine, but also we have started the UkrEpiHelpLine (UEHL),” where those in need can seek assistance, and finally providing direct medical help.

Dr Zwoliński said that the situation changed him as a person and a physician. Doctors must sometimes look at a great deal of suffering, but the stories about Russian atrocities in Ukraine are shocking even to them.

“It’s even hard to describe, how much cruelty, how many awful scenes we are seeing,” said Dr Zwoliński. But he says that has a galvanising effect on those who are trying to help.