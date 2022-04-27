World News 27.04: Russia tries to blackmail Europe, Poland to sue Gazprom

Ukrainians continue putting up fierce resistance in the face of Russian invasion, Russia attempts to blackmail Europe with threats of cutting off natural gas supply, and Warsaw hosts the Energy Tech summit.

Ukraine still fighting and the current military situation in Ukraine

It has been more than two months since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here is a look at the latest from the war torn country: how the Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground against the invaders, and the plight of civilians caught in the middle of the war.

TVP World’s correspondents report from Ukraine

TVP World’s correspondent, Owidiusz Nicieja, reports on the situation in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and its environs, and Aleksandra Marchewicz is in Lviv, Western Ukraine.

Russia’s gas blackmail

Gas stopped flowing to Poland and Bulgaria after the two countries refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles. The halt of gas imports raises the question whether the continent will manage to avoid gas shortages in the short to medium term and whether European countries will cave to illegal Russian demands.

Energy Tech summit

The annual Energy Tech Summit is back in Warsaw, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and government leaders for a three day event to discuss the latest developments in energy and mobility convergence.

Poland to sue Gazprom

Czech President Miloš Zeman welcomed his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at the Prague Castle. The two heads of state spoke about the situation in Ukraine and about Russia halting gas supplies to Poland.

“Appropriate legal steps will be taken and there will be appropriate compensation from Gazprom for violations of the provisions of the contract,” said President Andrzej Duda.

Polish Billboard Campaign

The Polish government has launched a new billboard campaign. It is called #StopRussiaNow!”, and its aim is to inform about the atrocities of the war and the brutal murders carried out in Ukraine by Russian soldiers.

World News’ guest expert: Wojciech Jakóbik

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland. Will other countries submit to Russia’s blackmail and pay for their natural gas in rubles? Wójciech Jakóbik from Biznesalert24.pl gives his expert opinion.