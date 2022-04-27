EC begins enforcement of conditionality mechanism against Hungary

The Hungarian government was notified on April 27 that the European Commission will freeze payments from the EU budget to Hungary unless the country makes changes to the legislation Brussels considers controversial.

Věra Jourová, the Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, has announced on April 27 that the EC will implement monetary sanctions against Hungary, ruled by Viktor Orbán, whose party recently won the fourth parliamentary elections in a row.

Today, we send a notification letter to Hungary formally activating the budget conditionality procedure.

We identified issues that might be breaching #RuleOfLaw in HU and affect the EU budget.

Hungary will have to reply to our concerns and propose remedial measures.

The conditionality mechanism has never before been implemented against any member state. European institutions have been threatening to set it in motion against Hungary and Poland, both ruled by conservative governments, for a long time. The stated reasons were the reforms introduced by the two countries’ respective governments, which the European institutions, dominated by liberal politicians, have criticised on numerous occasions. According to them, reforms are breaching the rule of law, although as Polish and Hungarians officials insist, the reforms are within the legal frames of their countries’ constitutions.

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on the matter in early October last year, adjudicating that “The supremacy of EU law is valid only in those spheres in which the European Union has powers, and their framework is determined by the EU’s basic treaties.”

The list of accusations levelled against Orbán’s administration is extensive, and includes “systemic irregularities, deficiencies and weaknesses in public procurement procedures,” which allegedly favour “specific companies”, as well as “possible irregular auctioning of state-owned agricultural land” and pointed to “limitations to effective investigation and prosecution of alleged criminal activity.” The note ends with the following summary:

“These issues and their repetition over time demonstrate a systemic inability, failure or unwillingness of the part of the Hungarian authorities to prevent decisions that are in breach of the applicable law.”

Gergely Gulyás, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, called the European Commission’s decision “a stab in the back”. According to him the Hungarian government will analyse the contents of the letter and send its response on April 28, that is the following day. He did add that Hungary may be ready to compromise on some issues the EC has listed as problematic.

The EU previously was unable to sanction member states who defied the liberal policies that Brussels is trying to enforce. But in early 2021, numerous countries decided that the EU needs to gain budget-cutting tools. Now the European Council, in which each country has one member, can reduce funding if a qualified majority made up of at least 55 percent of EU countries which together make up for at least 65 percent of the community’s population votes in favour.

The procedure, which may take several months to implement, can be kicked-off if the “rule-of-law is violated” in a way that may lead to EU funds being misappropriated. But the concept of the violation of the rule-of-law is foggy, and ultimately what is necessary is the decision of the aforementioned qualified majority that the violation occurred.

The European Anti-Fraud Office claims that it identified irregularities in nearly 4 percent of its spending of EU funds in 2015-2019, whereas the EU average is 0.36 per cent. But the Hungarian government has many times stated that the reasoning behind monetary sanctions is not any alleged corruption, but Brussels ideological discontent with Victor Orbán’s policies.