UN General Assembly passes resolution requiring review of Security Council vetos

The General Assembly of the United Nations has adopted a resolution, which will require a session of the General Assembly to be held whenever a permanent member of the UN Security Council vetoes a resolution.

The resolution, adopted by consensus, states that the Assembly is to automatically meet within 10 days if the veto is used in the Security Council by one of its five permanent members. It took immediate effect.

This proposal was first discussed more than two years ago, and now has been adopted.

Many members said veto power is “not a privilege but a responsibility,” and welcomed the resolution’s timely nature, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s vetoes of Security Council resolutions regarding Ukraine since the invasion.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States have the power to veto Security Council resolutions, as stated in the UN Charter – a right granted to them because of their key roles in establishing the United Nations. Russia and China were among those who voted against the resolution.

The UNGA resolution requires the five permanent members of the Security Council to explain the reason for their vetoes at the UN General Assembly.