Belarusian regime seeks death penalty for anti-war saboteurs

Lukashenka’s regime ruling Belarus plans to expand the list of offences punishable by death, following a string of acts of sabotage targeting railway infrastructure Russian forces are using in their aggression against Ukraine.

The regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka has made moves to add “attempted acts of terrorism” to the list of crimes that are punishable by death, after another attempt by dissidents to damage railway infrastructure. Over the past several weeks, Belarussian oppositionist have conducted numerous acts of sabotage, to impede the deployment and re-deployment of Russian forces stationed in Belarus, which are used to invade Ukraine, Belarus’ southern neighbour.

The lower house of the Belarusian parliament has already approved the change to the country’s criminal code after two readings. For the draft to become an act, it now has to be approved by the upper house and then signed into law by the Belarusian dictator.

“Destructive forces are continuing terrorist (and) extremist activity by trying to rock the situation in Belarus, provoking domestic instability and conflicts,” said Uladzimir Andreychenka (Vladimir Andreychenko), the speaker of the lower house, when talking about the act of railway sabotage. “Actions are being taken to disable railway equipment and tracks, objects of strategic importance. There can be no justification for the actions of terrorists.”

Belarus is the only country in Europe that continues to employ capital punishment. Russian criminal code includes the death penalty as a punishment, but no executions have been carried out since 1996. One of the offences punishable with death are acts of terrorism that cause a loss of life.

The change in law is motivated by numerous acts of sabotage perpetrated on the territory of Belarus, which Russia used as a staging ground during its failed attempt at taking Kyiv. In early April, Belarusian police announced that they had detained at least two groups of saboteurs. At least two of them were wounded during arrest. The Prosecutor General has charged the detained persons with terrorism.

The definition of what constitutes terrorism according to the Minsk regime is flexible. People detained during anti-government protests that followed the fraudulent presidential elections in the summer 2020 that would normally be charged with “hooliganism”, but were charged with terrorism instead. Examples include one person being charged with terrorism for pouring red paint over the car of a judge and another for throwing a rock at the window of a prosecutor.