Poland has become main defender of European values: Czech President

“I told President Duda that at the time when Brussels criticised Poland, I called this criticism an interference in Poland’s internal affairs. Now we see that Poland has become the main defender of European values,” the Czech President Miloš Zeman said after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

President Zeman stressed that Poland was forming support for Ukraine in connection with Russia’s aggression against the country.

The Czech president added that bilateral relations between Poland and the Czech Republic are excellent, with joint efforts including helping Ukrainian refugees. He expressed his belief that “after overcoming this crisis … we will be able to breathe, we will say that the world has changed and is different than before this war”.

He also expressed hope that the world would be a better place because “we are able to make a joint effort to ensure that aggression does not succeed.”

NATO’s presence in Central Europe should be strengthened: Duda

In turn, President Andrzej Duda said that he would like to thank the President of the Czech Republic for unequivocally defining Russia’s actions as an aggression against a free and independent country like Ukraine.

The President also stated that NATO’s presence in Central Europe should be significantly strengthened, both in terms of the number of troops and NATO’s infrastructure; missile and air defence systems should be ensured.

He announced that this issue will be discussed before the Madrid summit with NATO partners, especially with the so-called Bucharest Nine – NATO’s eastern flank countries.

“Both Poland and the Czech Republic, countries which have accepted refugees, deserve assistance from the European Union; it is completely incomprehensible to me that this assistance to our countries from the European institutions is currently not provided,” Andrzej Duda said in Prague.

He stressed that Poland has largely taken this problem upon itself by accepting them and giving shelter to women and children in particular.

He recalled that since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, almost 3 million refugees have crossed the Polish border, and nearly 2 million are still in Poland and are provided with all possible assistance. He pointed out that this is not an ordinary situation for any country, and for Poland this is unprecedented.

Russia’s gas supply halt

On Tuesday evening the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) stated that Gazprom announced that it will stop gas deliveries to Poland from Wednesday. PGNiG added that the company had refused to pay Gazprom for gas from the Yamal contract in roubles.

“Basic legal principles have been broken, violated,” President Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the Czech capital Prague.

“Appropriate legal steps will be taken and there will be appropriate compensation from Gazprom for violations of the provisions of the contract,” he added.