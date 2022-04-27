Tennis: World No.1 Swiatek pulls out of Madrid Open with injury

World number one Iga Świątek has pulled out of the Madrid Open with a right shoulder injury, the Women’s Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from this week's #MMOPEN, citing a right shoulder injury 👇

— wta (@WTA) April 27, 2022

“After intense last weeks and winning four titles in a row it is time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly,” Świątek wrote in a Twitter post.

🎾Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year.

🎾Razem z moim teamem zdecydowaliśmy, że niestety wycofam się z turnieju w Madrycie. pic.twitter.com/SQ4lJUwhPd

— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) April 27, 2022

“I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that is why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw.”

Iga Świątek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, was scheduled to open her campaign against a qualifier at the WTA 1000 event on clay in Madrid, the main draw for which starts on Thursday.

Before Stuttgart, Świątek picked up WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami while also leading Poland to November’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals with two singles wins in the qualifying tie against Romania this month.

Świątek is aiming to make a return at the Italian Open, which will take place from May 9-15 in Rome, before the clay court Grand Slam at Roland Garros which starts on May 22.

“My body needs rest. I am going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris,” she added.