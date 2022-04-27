Halting gas supplies is a direct attack on Poland: PM

Russia’s suspension of gas supplies is a direct attack on Poland and revenge for the sanctions imposed, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in the Polish parliament (Sejm) on Wednesday, stressing that Poland was prepared for this scenario. Poland’s president also expressed confidence that legal action would be taken against Russia’s Gazprom for breach of contract after it stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

On Wednesday, Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract. The Russian company said the reason was the Polish Oil and Gas Company’s (PGNiG) rejection of gas payments in rubles.

“Basic legal principles have been broken, violated,” President Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the Czech capital Prague.

“Appropriate legal steps will be taken and there will be appropriate compensation from Gazprom for violations of the provisions of the contract,” he added.

Russian gas supplies to Poland were halted briefly, data from the European Union gas transmission operators showed, raising fears Russia may turn off the gas taps to Ukraine’s allies https://t.co/8DHYpw6uXc pic.twitter.com/qA7ItdQ2e8

— Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2022

Poland is prepared: PM Morawiecki

“This time Russia has pushed the boundary of imperialism, gas imperialism, another step further,” the head of government said. He added that yesterday Poland showed what inflicting real damage on Russian oligarchs was.

“We presented the first list of Russian oligarchs and Russian businessmen, and in revenge for that a threat flowed from the Kremlin, and this morning that threat was realised, the threat to cut off gas,” the PM said.

“We have been preparing for this moment, we have been preparing for years,” he assured.

Polish gas infrastructure

According to Mr Morawiecki, the beginning of this process started in 2006-2007, when “a decision was made by President Lech Kaczyński to build a terminal in Świnoujście”, which “resulted in the fact that today this terminal is operational and able to pump gas in excess of 6 billion cubic metres”.

He added that “we are expanding it successively, we are increasing the capacity and now 7-8 billion cubic metres of gas will soon be able to flow through this terminal”.

Mateusz Morawiecki also pointed to the construction of the Baltic Gas Pipeline, connecting Poland with Norway, the construction of gas interconnectors linking the networks of neighbouring countries including Slovakia, Germany, the Czech Republic and Lithuania with Poland.

The PM went on, saying that Poland had enough gas reserves. “Therefore, not only will we not yield to this blackmail, but I want to assure my compatriots that this action on the part of Putin, on the part of the Kremlin will not affect Polish households, will not affect the situation in Poland.”

The prime minister assured that special tariffs for households, hospitals, schools, and public benefit institutions will be extended until 2027.

‘Putinflation’ and the shame of Nord Stream 2

Prime Minister Morawiecki also said that Russia attacked the economy of Europe through inflationary measures.

“This Putinflation, which is present today in practically all European countries, has moved on to its next phase,” he pointed out adding that the next action of Putinflation “is precisely the one that is going to lead to even higher gas prices”.

��������PM @MorawieckiM: Russia has led to a surge in inflation, to „putinflation”, which is destabilising economic life in Western Europe. This is a battle between the systems of a free Europe and Russia, which wants to carry out the complete destruction of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/HoTebgNQCJ

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) April 23, 2022

All European countries must realise that “this is a battle for freedom, for sovereignty, for security, a battle for peace,” the PM stressed.

According to Mateusz Morawiecki, the words “which came from the mouths of prominent politicians that Nord Stream 2 is a business project” are a source of shame. “Today, Germany is ashamed of this, today they admit we are right: Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 are political projects that should never have opened,” he stated.

��������PM @MorawieckiM in Berlin: The scales have fallen from the eyes and today many leaders already see the huge mistakes and risks that previous policies entailed. Today, in different circumstances, we discuss how to help #Ukraine defend its sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/ul2xVjQ1le

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) April 26, 2022

Prime Minister Morawiecki concluded his speech in the Sejm by saying that the Baltic gas pipeline is not a monument but one of Poland’s most valuable projects, which will give the country independence and full energy sovereignty.