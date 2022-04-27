Chilean truckers strike clogging up roads

Truckers in Chile went on strike on Tuesday, clogging up motorways on the outskirts of Santiago. They are protesting against the growing crime rates and increase in toll rates on their routes,

They blocked arterial routes early in the morning before dispersing with the promise of a larger blockade if the Chilean authorities do not offer better road safety, better working conditions, and a reduction in fuel and toll prices.

“They [robbers] can shoot you, they killed a colleague a few days ago, and you do not know if you are going to make it back home… That is the fear we have when we work,” Fabian Moraga, a driver and truck owner said during the protest.

Chilean authorities reported that nine people were detained during the partial strike, some for impeding the movement of vehicles and others for public disorder.

In the last decade, Chile has seen an increase in violence, with arson attacks on farms, machinery and trucks in the regions of Biobo and La Araucana, 600 km south of Santiago, home to the Mapuche, the country’s largest ethnic group.